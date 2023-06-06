**Related Video Above: In Motion with Parkinson’s Disease.**

(WJW) — Beloved actor Michael J. Fox, who has been battling Parkinson’s Disease for years, immediately jumped to his feet after stumbling at an event in Philadelphia Sunday.

Fox News reports he was attending a panel discussion on his popular movie “Back to the Future” with Christopher Lloyd and Tom Wilson. He stumbled when turning around and caught himself on a nearby couch, as seen in a video posted by Page Six, before continuing with the event.

His representative told Fox News Digital that it’s common for those with Parkinson’s Disease to fall, but that he “is doing great.” The rep went on to say: “If you watch the video he immediately jumps to [his] feet and continues with the Q and A.”

Just last month, Fox, 61, spoke with CBS Sunday Morning about a new documentary, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” detailing his struggles and triumphs over the past decades.

“[Parkinson’s] banging on the door … I’m not going to lie, it’s getting hard. It’s getting harder. It’s getting tougher,” he said. “Every day it’s tougher … that’s the way it is.”

Fox explained that after a surgery to remove a benign tumor on his spine, he’s had more trouble walking and broken multiple bones. He said Parkinson’s is something you die with, not something you die from.

“I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it .… I’m not going to be 80. I’m not going to be 80,” he said.