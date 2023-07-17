(WJW) – Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan are celebrating a milestone.

The pair, known for their roles in “Back to the Future” and “Family Ties,” celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary this weekend.

Pollan posted a throwback photo of the couple on Instagram, expressing her love for Fox and their adventures together.

“Here’s to many more glorious adventures together. I could not love you more💗,” she wrote.

Fox reciprocated with a series of throwback photos, thanking Pollan for their 35 years of laughter, living, listening, and love.

“Forever yours,” he said.

The couple first met on the set of “Family Ties” in 1985 and tied the knot in 1988. They have four children together.