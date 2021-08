FEBRUARY 10, 2020: SYDNEY, NSW – (EUROPE AND AUSTRALASIA OUT) Singer Michael Buble poses during a photo shoot at The Langley Hotel in Sydney, New South Wales. (Photo by Richard Dobson/Newspix via Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Singer Michael Bublé is the first artist to cancel shows this summer due to the new wave of COVID-19 driven by the Delta variant.

He’s postponed all August shows, including two in Ohio.

The one at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland was scheduled for August 21, following a show in Cincinnati.

Michael’s US tour dates in August are being postponed due to concerns over the rising number of Coronavirus infections. Shows are rescheduled to October. All tickets will be honored for these shows.



Full details at https://t.co/F8MlrsybDc pic.twitter.com/l7TvTiQH5G — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) August 6, 2021

The shows are currently being rescheduled for October.

All tickets will be honored.