(WJW) – Michael Bolton is taking time to recover after recently undergoing surgery for a brain tumor, the singer announced on social media.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Bolton said he was diagnosed with a brain tumor just before the holidays and needed surgery right away.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success,” Bolton said in the post. “I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family.”

Bolton said he’s taking a break from touring over the next couple of months while he recovers. Among other stops, the “When A Man Loves A Woman” singer was scheduled to play in Dayton on Feb. 20.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” he said.

Bolton ended the post by thanking fans for their love and support over the years.

The two-time Grammy winner fronted for the hard-rock band Blackjack before later pursuing his solo career. He’s also in the Songwriters Hall of Fame.