MIAMI, Fla. (WJW) – A Miami woman has been charged after she allegedly tried to solicit a hitman to kill her 3-year-old son from a fake murder-for-hire website.

According to People reports, 18-year-old Jazmin Paez is facing charges of first-degree solicitation of murder and third-degree using a communications device for unlawful use, online arrest records said.

Paez was booked into a Miami-Dade County detention center on Wednesday and has a $15,000 bond, according to People.

According to CBS News Miami reports, Paez allegedly sent photos of her son and his location to a website called RentaHitman.com.

The owner of the website, Robert Innes, said he originally created the website for a cybersecurity project, but now gets thousands of inquiries a day, according to local Florida news station NBC6.

According to CBS News, Paez asked that the job be completed by Thursday.

Police traced the IP address of the computer that was used to make the request and went to the address. Police spoke to the 3-year-old’s grandmother who identified the child as the intended victim. The child was found safe at the home, according to CBS News.

According to CBS News, investigators posed as the hitman and spoke with Paez. Police then went to Paez’s home, where she was arrested.