Miami firefighter found body of 7-year-old daughter in rubble: report

MIAMI (WJW/AP) — A 7-year-old girl is among the 20 victims now confirmed dead in the Miami condo building collapse.

An unidentified first responder told WPLG the little girl was found by her father, who is a city of Miami firefighter. The father, whose brother helped free the girl’s body, reportedly draped his jacket over his daughter and put an American flag on the gurney, WPLG reports.

The girl was among two additional victims found at the site of the collapse Thursday night, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava confirmed at a Friday press conference.

The death toll in the collapse is now at 20. There are 128 people who are unaccounted for, Cava said.

Cava said the number of missing declined following an audit. She explained that in some cases, one person may have been moved to the “accounted for” list when, in fact, an entire family had been found to be safe.

Detectives have worked around the clock to vet the list, recontacting relatives and others. In some cases, English and Hebrew names have been offered for the same missing relative, officials have said.

The 7-year-old who perished in the collapse was “a member of our fire family,” Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said.

The discovery of the girl’s remains was especially hard on rescuers, Levine Cava said.

“It was truly different and more difficult for our first responders. These men and woman are paying an enormous human toll each and every day, and I ask that all of you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” she said at a news conference.

No one has been rescued alive since the first hours after the collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium.