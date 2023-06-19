BAY VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – Kids will soon get to check out a new playground coming to the Cleveland Metroparks.

Last week, the Metroparks announced that construction is underway on the new play area at Huntington Reservation, called Karen’s Way Play Space, which is scheduled to open this September.

According to the Metroparks’ website, the playground will be roughly one acre and “incorporate an expansive nature-based design that will fit the character of Huntington Reservation.”

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks

Some of the highlights include a water play feature and a 50-foot, kid-friendly zipline, but there will also be swing sets, a willow tunnel, a playhouse, a slide and more.

The play area, funded by Karen’s Way Inc., will connect to the updated Noshery concessions and Sunset Picnic Plaza.

Park officials say Huntington Reserve will stay open through construction.