MetroHealth reports major decrease in patients getting preventative treatment for heart attacks during pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Doctors in the MetroHealth System are worried that people are not getting the care they may need especially when it comes to their heart.

“The mortality from heart attacks across the nation is at minimum 50% percent and potentially twice as high as it is in previous periods of time,” said Chief of Cardiology Dr. William Lewis. “Our concern is that a lot of preventative testing that was taking place before is not taking place now, mostly because of fear of coming to hospital centers or medical centers.”

While Lewis says more people who have a heart attack have been coming to hospitals than at the beginning of the pandemic, one study of more than 14,000 patients in several western states found people were more than two times as likely to die from a heart attack compared to pre-pandemic times.

“We went back and looked at our number of stress tests that we had performed, May, June and July of 2019 and compared it to May, June and July of 2020 and what we found was there was about a 45% reduction in the number of people who were ordering or getting stress tests,” said Lewis.

The pandemic has only caused more stress for some.

“Things, like not having a job or being sheltered in your own home or the fear of the pandemic itself, could be creating stressful moments that could produce increased risk,” Lewis said.

Lewis says maintaining physical health is just as important.

“There really does need to be some focus on your own health care whether it’s improving your diet or improving your exercise under these kinds of conditions,” he said.

Symptoms like chest pain that can radiate into the arm, back or neck and shortness of breath are some of several symptoms to be on the lookout for.

Men and women can also have varying symptoms.

“What you need is a medical professional to tease out those symptoms and to try and determine whether they could be related to heart disease or not,” Lewis said.

And with a heart attack, Lewis says, time is of the essence: “Our goal is to really really reduce the time between the first medical contact and actually opening an artery up invasively in a laboratory,” he said.

Even non-fatal ones can be harmful.

“A non-fatal heart attack produces a scar in the heart and a scar in the heart leads to weakness in the heart but a scar in the heart can also lead to heart rhythm problems that can happen,” Lewis said.

Lewis says hospital environments are safe and taking every precaution against COVID-19, encouraging people not to wait.

“Your mortality from a heart attack is twice as high if you wait greater than three hours than if you are coming in under three hours for your heart attack,” he said.

