CLEVELAND (WJW) — The president and CEO of MetroHealth Medical Center has been fired, the Chair of MetroHealth Board of Trustees confirmed late Monday night.

Dr. Akram Boutros was reportedly found to have authorized giving himself $1.9 million in bonuses over four years without disclosing it to the board, an outside investigation discovered. Monday, the board voted to terminate him.

WJW photo

“We have taken these actions mindfully and deliberately but with sadness and disappointment,” Board Chair Vanessa Whiting said in a statement. “We all recognize the wonderful things Dr. Boutros has done for our hospital and for the community. However, we know of no organization permitting its CEO to self-evaluate and determine their entitlement to an additional bonus and at what amount, as Dr. Boutros has done.”

Boutros has repaid the money with interest and has self-reported to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

In the interim, Dr. Nabil Chehade is taking over CEO duties, with Dr. Airica Steed, slated to officially take over starting Dec. 5.

Read more of the MetroHealth board’s statement below:

Dr. Boutros, by his own admission, established specific metrics, conducted self-assessments of his performance under those metrics, and authorized payment to himself of more than $1,900,000 in supplemental bonuses based on those self-evaluations between 2018 and 2022. The self-evaluations and the supplemental bonus amounts paid to Dr. Boutros were not disclosed to the Board, even though Dr. Boutros’ employment contract makes clear that the Board sets Dr. Boutros’ compensation. In keeping with the Board of Trustees’ fiduciary duties, we launched an internal investigation, led by the Tucker Ellis law firm, when we learned of these issues as we prepared for our CEO transition, resulting in the following actions to date: · The Board demanded immediate repayment of the supplemental bonus money. On October 31, Dr. Boutros repaid $2,104,337.11, which represented the supplemental bonus money paid without approval for performance in calendar years 2017 through 2021, plus $124,003.86 in interest. · The Board on November 9 approved and enacted immediate CEO spending and hiring limitations that were to remain in place through Dec. 31, 2022. Dr. Boutros informed the Board at a public meeting that he had self-reported to the Ohio Ethics Commission on Nov. 1, 2022, the day after the repayment. We stand ready to cooperate with any investigating authorities while we continue our internal investigation. The MetroHealth Board of Trustees is the only administrative body that can approve the CEO’s compensation, including bonuses, and set performance evaluation metrics for the CEO. MetroHealth offers its CEO a performance-based variable compensation (PBVC) plan that makes a bonus available based on achievements reached against annual organizational goals approved by the Board of Trustees. The Board of Trustees did not delegate to Dr. Boutros the authority to self-evaluate his performance against metrics never disclosed to the Board, and then authorize supplemental bonus payments for himself in amounts never disclosed to the Board. Dr. Boutros omitted reporting his full compensation to the Board – and to a nationally recognized compensation consultant hired to annually review and assess Dr. Boutros’ compensation. We have implemented, and will continue to implement, additional processes and safeguards to ensure the integrity of the payment and bonus process.