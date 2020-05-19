MetroHealth COVID-19 model predicts rise in cases as economy reopens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A new model by The MetroHealth System projects an increase, then a decrease in coronavirus cases in Cuyahoga County.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports 2,403 cases with an additional 1,200 being reported by the Cleveland Department of Public Health.

The new model projects an increase in COVID-19 cases into June as Ohio reopens most businesses.

The new model also predicts a decrease in cases in late June.

“With more people going back to work, dining out, and interacting with others, of course, we expect an increase in cases,” said MetroHealth CEO and President Akram Boutros, MD. “Economic activity has to return, but we remind people to take the necessary precautions.”

Outdoor dining and personal services reopened in Ohio last week.

Indoor dining opens this week.

By the end of the month, gyms, swimming pools, the BMV, and daycares will be back open in some capacity.

