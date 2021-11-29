MetroHealth CEO announces retirement at end of 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The president and CEO of The MetroHealth System in Cleveland has announced his retirement at the end 2022.

Dr. Akram Boutros says it’s been “the privilege of a lifetime” to be the hospital’s CEO and said, in part:

“I never imagined that we would have accomplished so much so quickly. Over the past 8 ½ years, The MetroHealth System has emerged as a national leader, renowned for its focus on the community, and distinguished for its financial strength. And I am delighted to say that we have, arguably, achieved our vision of becoming the most admired public health system in the nation. With The Glick Center and Behavioral Health Hospital opening next year, it feels like the right time to hand the baton to MetroHealth’s next leader.”

Since taking on the roles in 2013, he helped grow the employee base from 6,200 to nearly 8,000, increased minimum wage to $15 per hour and provided no-deductible, no-copay health coverage to employees.

The hospital says that Boutros’ collaborative spirit has led to dozens of partnerships, including UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, ProMedica, Cleveland Innovation District, and Cuyahoga Community College. MetroHealth opened the only high school inside a hospital in 2018, which has had three graduating classes where every senior of the Lincoln West School of Science and Health has been accepted into college.

CEO of University Hospitals Cliff A. Megerian, MD, offered a statement on Dr. Boutros’ retirement that says in part:

“UH and MetroHealth have a shared aim to improve the health and well-being of the communities we serve. Accordingly, we have successfully collaborated on many initiatives to bring about change, which would not have been possible without Akram’s extraordinary commitment to enhancing access to high quality care. He has had a profound positive impact on our region and he will be hard to replace and greatly missed after he steps down at the end of 2022.”

MetroHealth’s board of trustees is sending out a nationwide request for proposal in the search for his replacement. The search committee is comprised of trustees, physicians and staff, organizational partners, and community leaders.