PARIS (WJW) — A meteoroid was seen lighting up the night sky in Paris in the early hours of Monday, February 13.

Webcam footage shared by meteorologist Guillaume Séchet shows the one-m eter object, described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as a small asteroid, flashing brightly near the Eiffel Tower in Paris at 3:59 am.

The ESA tweeted that Sar2667 was expected to “safely” strike the Earth’s atmosphere over northern France shortly before 4 am local time.

“This is just the seventh time an #asteroidimpact has ever been predicted before it happens.” ESA tweeted. “A sign of the rapid advancements in global asteroid detection capabilities!”