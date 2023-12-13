*The above video is of a recent meteor seen streaking across the Northeast Ohio sky*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Astronomers say the Geminids Meteor Shower can be the best show in the night sky every year, but in Northeast Ohio, that’s rarely the case.

That’s because Lake Erie often produces a lot of lake effect cloud cover this time of year, but it could be a different story Wednesday night when the Geminids meteor shower peaks.

Fox 8 meteorologist Mackenzie Bart said to expect clear skies Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“That’s good news,’ said local astronomer Jay Reynolds, who told Fox 8 News the Geminids peak with numerous meteors, and even a larger fireball is possible around 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, and possibly until sunrise.

“You could see some ‘fast and bright’ meteors after 8 p.m., Wednesday, if you find an area free of direct lights, and no trees blocking the horizon. Let your eyes adjust to the dark for about 10 minutes then look east to northeast,” Reynolds suggested. “An open field like a ballpark is best because there aren’t many trees blocking the sky.

Clear skies on a cold December night could make the meteors “great,” Reynolds said, by making them stand out even more than usual, but once again Reynolds stresses the more you are away from lights the better.

“That’s because on a cold winter night, there’s much less water vapor in the air and that means no haze, plus it’s going to be a moonless sky,” he said.

Temperatures overnight Wednesday will dip into the 20s, according to FOX 8’s latest forecast.

“That’s cold, bundle up of course, but talk about a great family event,” Reynolds said.