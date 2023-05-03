**Related Video Above: Moon halo seen above Northeast Ohio in November.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Remnants of Halley’s Comet will be shooting across the night sky this week, but we will be able to see them?

According to NASA, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower started April 15 and continues through May 27, but it will peak on May 4 and 5.

During its peak, viewers can expect to see about 10 meteors per hour in the Northern Hemisphere. Your best chance to spot the fast-moving meteors is near the horizon in pre-dawn hours.

So, what about here in Northeast Ohio? Weather-wise, FOX 8 meteorologist Mackenzie Bart says we’re in luck.

Conditions should be just right for any visuals of the meteor shower. Skies will start to clear Friday night into Saturday as our rainy and snowy system moves out.

Friday’s Full Flower Moon could make it more difficult to see the nighttime spectacle, though.

Planning to watch for meteors this week? Make sure to find a place away from street and city lights.

NASA says Eta Aquarids are actually space debris from Halley’s Comet, which orbits the sun once every 76 years. The comet was last seen in our night sky back in 1986.