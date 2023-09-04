***Related video above: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America***

(WJW) – Metallica is fighting against hunger by launching a limited-time, guitar-shaped ice cream bar.

The heavy rock band’s nonprofit foundation, All Within My Hands, teamed up with Enlightened ice cream to release the dark chocolate and vanilla treat nationwide on Sept. 6.

The shape is inspired by the ESP Truckster, a signature guitar of Metallica frontman James Hetfield. The desserts come in a box of four with a suggested retail price of $6.99.

Part of the proceeds will benefit local food banks in the U.S., a press release states.

“It truly takes a village to create real change. We are grateful that (CEO Michael Shoretz) and the team at Enlightened are getting behind our efforts to drive more awareness and contribution to our mission,” said Peter Delgrosso, executive director of All Within My Hands.

They’re also launching a sweepstakes for a chance to win a black ESP LTD AWMH Guitar signed by the band. Learn more about the sweepstakes here.

Metallica established the nonprofit back in 2017.