Merwin’s Wharf to open for patio dining in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks will open Merwin’s Wharf restaurant in The Flats September 10.

The patio service has been expanded at Merwin’s.

They’ll also be open for carry out and walk up window service.

Merwin’s Wharf will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., weather permitting.

Reservations are recommended. You can make them at (216)664-5696 or online here.

Merwin’s indoor area will remain closed to the public.

Guests are required to wear masks except when seated.

