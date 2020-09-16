Merwin’s Wharf now open for business in the Flats

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Metroparks-run Merwin’s Wharf restaurant is now back open for business in the Flats.

The restaurant is only offering patio service along with walk-up and carry-out ordering. As the indoor section of the restaurant is not open to customers due to coronavirus concerns, the patio side has been expanded with water-side views galore.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday through Sunday, as long as weather permits.

While reservations are not required, guests are encouraged to make them by calling 216-664-5696 or online here. And people are reminded that masks are required.

