CLEVELAND (WJW)– Merwin’s Wharf is back open Wednesdays through Sundays.

The restaurant, located along the Cuyahoga River and operated by the Cleveland Metroparks, temporarily closed after Mother’s Day because of a seasonal staffing shortage.

Reservations are available online for indoor and patio seating. There is also a walk-up window with seating along the river on a first come, first serve basis.

Merwin’s Wharf will be offering clambakes Fridays and Saturdays beginning Sept. 24.