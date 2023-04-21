*Attached video: Menu switch-up! All the new items at your favorite spots

(WJW) – When everything else goes wrong while Mercury is in Retrograde, Wendy’s has you covered!

Wendy’s is helping fans survive four weeks of Mercury in Retrograde with four weeks of ‘Mercury Menu’ deals available from April 21 through May 14.

Wendy’s will have a new deal each week that is available by ordering on the Wendy’s app.

Wendy’s ‘Mercury Menu’ Deals:

April 21-23: BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich with purchase

April 24-30: FREE Crispy Chicken Sandwich with purchase

May 1-7: FREE 6 Pc. Crispy or Spicy Chicken Nuggets with purchase

May 8-14: FREE Any Size Hot & Crispy Fry with purchase

Download the Wendy’s mobile app here.

According to local Astronomer Jay Reynolds, Mercury is the fastest-changing planet because of how quickly it moves around the Sun. Mercury takes 88 “Earth days” to travel one revolution around the sun. So, it’s position in the sky changes very rapidly.

Reynolds says Mercury is beginning to descend in our sky, but the odds are people will not locate the planet. Seeing Mercury is tough!