(WJW) – Spring is a time for ‘out with the old and in with the new!’

The saying must be true for popular restaurant chains, too. Many have been busy revamping their menus. From bringing back all-time favorites to ditching some classics, some are even scooping up what the competition is throwing to the side.

Here is a breakdown of the changes you’ll find:

New Menu Items:

Chipotle: Chipotle has added a new protein option to its menu. Customers can now customize their tacos, burritos, salads, and quesadillas with “chicken al pastor.”

News of the new protein was announced shortly after Chipotle made another addition to its menu — a steak quesadilla with veggies, extras and sauces.

It’s not clear how long the new option will stick around, so get it while you can. Details are here.

IHOP: IHOP announced it is rolling out a revamped menu. The rollout includes more than a dozen new food and drinks, plus the return of a fan favorite.

The new menu includes eggs benedict, Sweet and Savory crepes, an updated lineup of Ultimate Steakburgers, fish and shrimp, fresh salads and new beverages like mango iced tea and Strawberry Lemonade Splashers. More details are here.

The menu overhaul is the restaurant’s biggest to date, according to a news release.

KFC: KFC has added chicken nuggets to menus nationwide. This comes just after the fast-food chicken chain removed classics like popcorn chicken and several other items from its menu.

“As the original fried chicken experts, we’re introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can – hand-breaded with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices,” Nick Chavez, KFC’s chief marketing officer, said in a press release.

More details on the new nuggets are here.

Popeyes: Popeyes has a new menu item that takes a sweet twist on the restaurant’s iconic biscuits. The fast-food restaurant recently showed off its new Strawberry Biscuits. The sweet treat will be available for a limited time and only at participating restaurants nationwide. More details are here.

Wendy’s: Wendy’s is picking up what its competition is laying down. It’s been several years since McDonald’s removed snack wraps from their menus nationwide, and while die-hard fans are still waiting for their return, they can now get a version of the snack wrap at Wendy’s.

Wendy’s started serving up the Grilled Chicken Ranch Wrap on March 28. More details, here.

Taco Bell: Taco Bell is bringing back its ‘Volcano’ menu items. This throwback lineup was first introduced back in 95′.

The lineup features the Volcano Burrito, the Volcano Taco, and an optional “Lava Sauce” (a spicy cheese sauce) that can be added to any menu item.

The hot items will be available in late June. To get a taste sooner, read more here.

Taco Bell is also welcoming back the Bacon Club Chalupa and the Double Steak Grilled Cheese Burrito. But, fans will only be able to snag the items for a limited time. More details are here.

The menu switch-ups at Taco Bell don’t end there. The fast-food restaurant knows a good promotion when it sees one.

After finding success with a similar promotion last year, Taco Bell has announced plans to let fans decide which discontinued item makes the next comeback on its menu. Fans have until April 12 to vote. Details are here.

However, time is ticking for Taco Bell fans who enjoy the restaurant’s “Quesarito.”

The fast-food chain announced the Quesarito will be removed from menus nationwide on April 19.

Say “Goodbye” to these menu items:

Chick-fil-A: The popular fast-food chicken restaurant originally announced its side salad would be taken off its menu. The move gathered a lot of buzz on social media, and the restaurant later walked back its decision and confirmed the Side Salad isn’t going anywhere. Details of the back-and-forth decision are here.

Dunkin‘: Dunkin’ is discontinuing a signature beverage that’s been on its menu for more than 20 years.

Dunkin’ announced that the coffee chain is “retiring” its Dunkaccino beverages. A representative for Dunkin’s customer service department told FOX 8’s parent company the drink was actually discontinued in April 2022, but many locations continued to sell the beverage while ingredients were still in stock. More Dunkin’ details are here.