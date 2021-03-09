Mentor woman sentenced in crash that killed 7-year-old boy on bike

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A Mentor woman has been sentenced for her involvement in a crash that killed a 7-year-old boy.

The incident occurred on Nov. 7 around 3:30 p.m. when driver Denise Ahlstrom reportedly did not see Vincent Baran riding on his bicycle and crashed into him in Hudson.

“At the time of the crash Ms. Ahlstrom was attempting to turn east on to W. Streetsboro Street from the private parking lot at 60 W. Streetsboro Street,” a press release from Hudson police said last year. “The injuries to Vincent Baran were fatal. At the time of the crash there were no apparent injuries to Ms. Ahlstrom.”

Today, Ahlstrom was sentenced by Judge Kim Hoover in Stow Municipal Court on the charge of vehicular manslaughter.

Ahlstrom is reportedly set to serve 15 days in jail and 15 days under house arrest, which is down from the 90 days in jail originally planned. For 36 months, her driver’s license will be suspended and she was also assigned 365 hours of community service.

Ahlstrom was fined $750, plus court costs. However, Hoover said that $250 would be waived if Ahlstrom paid $250 along with court costs within 14 days and also donated $250 to a charity.