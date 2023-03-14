MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The Mentor City School Board voted Tuesday not to pass a resolution

in support of the Ohio Board of Education’s resolution to oppose the proposed changes to Title IX, which would extend protections to transgender students.

Hundreds of people packed into the meeting to hear the decision.

Emotions ran high in response to the resolution introduced by two board members, Tom Tuttle and Annie Payne, to oppose the proposed changes.

Last summer, President Joe Biden proposed extending Title IX to protect against gender identity and sexual orientation discrimination.

Over 50 parents spoke out on both sides of the issue. The biggest point of debate was whether or not the school district would allow transgender boys into the girls bathrooms and locker

rooms.

“I absolutely believe biological boys should stay in their own bathrooms and locker rooms. And that girls should have the protection of having their own space in their own rooms,” said parent Leah McCullough.

In the end, the board voted 3-2 against the resolution, which was non-binding.

A directive from the Biden administration on how federally funded school districts will handle sex and gender discrimination is expected in May.