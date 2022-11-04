MENTOR, OHIO (WJW) — Lake Catholic High School in Mentor was closed Friday due to a substitute teacher shortage and staff and student illness.

According to Principal Tom McKrill, a national substitute teacher shortage has caused a lack of substitutes locally. He said the school does not have enough substitute teachers to fill in the classrooms.

According to McKrill, it was not a COVID-19 issue. He said most students and staff that are sick are affected by the flu, a cold or intestinal issues.

A prescheduled craft fair and memorial mass will still take place at the school this weekend.

According to McKrill, classes will resume on Monday.