Mentor police issuing ‘safety citations’ to kids they see wearing bike helmets

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The No. 1 rule of bike safety is to always wear a helmet, Mentor police reminded citizens yesterday.

The police department is so adamant about that policy, they’ve decided to reward Mentor kids who they see wearing helmets while riding bikes or a skateboard.

Kids practicing safe behavior will receive a “safety citation” from an officer. Kids can then bring that citation into the police department and receive a prize.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, bike riding has spiked in popularity, causing some area bike stores to run low on supply.

