MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The No. 1 rule of bike safety is to always wear a helmet, Mentor police reminded citizens yesterday.
The police department is so adamant about that policy, they’ve decided to reward Mentor kids who they see wearing helmets while riding bikes or a skateboard.
Kids practicing safe behavior will receive a “safety citation” from an officer. Kids can then bring that citation into the police department and receive a prize.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, bike riding has spiked in popularity, causing some area bike stores to run low on supply.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- City of Avon teams up with Lake Erie Crushers to host its biggest fireworks display ever
- E-scooters are back in Cleveland; City leaders issue safety guidelines for riders
- Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally
- 6 staffers setting up for Trump rally tested positive for COVID-19
- Mentor police issuing ‘safety citations’ to kids they see wearing bike helmets