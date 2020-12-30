Mentor-on-the-Lake woman faces charges of trafficking drugs in vicinity of juveniles after drug seizure

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A 21-year-old Mentor-on-the-Lake woman faces several charges after a two-month drug trafficking investigation.

According to the Lake County Narcotics Agency, authorities began the investigation at an apartment in the 5800 block of Buckeye Lane after complaints from residents.

On the afternoon of Dec. 10, narcotics agents and Mentor-on-the-Lake police officers served a search warrant at the apartment in question. MDMA (known as ecstasy) tablets and nearly one-half ounce of cocaine were seized along with more than $7,000 in cash.

The female resident faces multiple charges of felony drug trafficking, trafficking drugs in the vicinity of juveniles and felony possession of drugs.

The agency said in a Facebook post: “This investigation highlights the positive results that come from working with the community and our local police partners.”

