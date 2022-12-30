MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department is giving out free steering wheel locks for Hyundai vehicle owners after a rise in Hyundai vehicle thefts across the area.

Steering wheel locks will be provided for residents that own a Hyundai vehicle that uses a physical key to start the ignition from 2009-2021. This does not include vehicles that start using a key FOB, according to a post on the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department Facebook page.

To get one, you must provide the police department with a driver’s license, proof of residents in the City of Mentor-on-the-Lake and proof of registration.

According to the post, a statement from Hyundai says, “We remain concerned about the increase in thefts of certain Hyundai vehicles that have been targeted in a coordinated social media campaign. Currently, Hyundai provides steering wheel locks, as available, to law enforcement agencies in impacted areas.”

According to the post, the police department has also reached out to the KIA Corporation after a rise in thefts of KIA vehicles and is still waiting for a response.

Hyundai steering wheel locks will be on a first-come, first-served basis until the steering wheel locks are gone, according to the post.