Mentor-on-the-Lake police looking for driver who hit boy on bike before fleeing

Editor’s Note: We stopped the video before the moment the child was struck by the vehicle.

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Mentor-on-the-Lake police are trying to identify a driver who was caught on video hitting a boy on a bike and then fleeing the scene.

Another child just happened to be riding his bike, with a camera mounted on the front, in the same neighborhood and captured video of the hit and run accident.

The video shows the 11-year-old boy passing the other bike and failing to stop at a four-way stop at Beech Street and Southland Drive.

His bike was then struck by an SUV. As the boy screamed out in agony on the ground, witnesses called 911 to report that the driver of the SUV did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed.

The victim was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital by life squad.

Police say it appears the hit-and-run vehicle is a 2018 or 2019 dark blue Kia Sorrento, with out-of-state plates, orange and blue in color, possibly from Florida.

Investigators say the driver had a legal obligation to stop at the scene.

“It’s unclear from the video if the driver of the vehicle came to a complete stop or not. The child contributed to the accident by not stopping. However, in the State of Ohio, it is a crime to leave the scene of an accident, so we’ll be very interested in talking to the driver,” said Lt. John Forsythe.

Investigators say the SUV would have damage to the front end or corner on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Police say in any hit-and-run investigation, the key question is, why did the driver decide to flee?

“Are there drugs or alcohol involved, or are they’re not supposed to be on the road driving, or is it simply they just got scared and are afraid to come forward?”, said Lt. Forsythe.

Anyone who can help identify the driver of the SUV is asked to call Mentor-on-the-Lake Police.

Authorities say the boy suffered bumps, bruises and road rash, but no broken bones. He was expected to be released from the hospital on Thursday.