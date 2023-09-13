MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – The Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department is explaining the “mysterious” flashing lights seen in Lake Erie.

According to the Mentor-on-the-Lake Police Department Facebook page, the flashing lights were caused by two buoys that are turbidity sensors, which flash a yellow/orange color every three to four seconds.

The department says it has gotten several complaints of flashing lights in Lake Erie that were seen at Mentor Beach Park and other area beaches.

“We are not discouraging our residents from reporting concerning activity on Lake Erie however wanted to keep you informed,” the Facebook post said in part.

Click here for more information on the buoys.