Mentor-on-the-Lake hosts ‘Sea of Blue’ appreciation for first responders

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Mentor-on-the-Lake citizens showed appreciation for police, firefighters, EMS workers and mail carriers on Sunday.

It started with a “line the sidewalks” event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Then there was a “Sea of Blue” appreciation BBQ at the M.O.L. Nutrition parking lot on Munson Road, which featured food and a corn hole game setup.

