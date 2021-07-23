Mentor-on-the-Lake hit and run driver identified

Editor’s Note: We stopped the video before the moment the child was struck by the vehicle.

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Police on Friday say they have identified the driver who hit a boy on his bike then left.

Mentor-on-the-Lake police say they will release the woman’s name after she’s been formally charged, probably next week, according to police.

In a Facebook post, police say the vehicle and driver were identified by a series of tips and the FLOCK Camera System.

The vehicle was a rental car turned back into the rental company, after the accident, according to police.

