Mentor-on-the-Lake firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A gaggle of ducklings were separated from their mother last week, after falling into a storm drain.

Thankfully, Mentor-on-the-Lake firefighters were on the scene last Friday morning, grabbing nine small mallard ducks from the concrete depths below.

The ducks were then reunited with their mom, as seen in this sweet video below.

Duck rescues are more common in Northeast Ohio than one might expect.

Baby ducks rescued from storm drain, reunited with mother

