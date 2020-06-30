MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A gaggle of ducklings were separated from their mother last week, after falling into a storm drain.
Thankfully, Mentor-on-the-Lake firefighters were on the scene last Friday morning, grabbing nine small mallard ducks from the concrete depths below.
The ducks were then reunited with their mom, as seen in this sweet video below.
Duck rescues are more common in Northeast Ohio than one might expect.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- Akron Public Schools release preliminary recommendations for restarting this fall
- Mentor-on-the-Lake firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain
- ‘Pandemic potential’: New swine flu strain discovered in China
- Punch Bowl Social reopening July 13 in the Flats
- I-TEAM uncovers Hopkins Airport security gaps after another driver crashes into fence