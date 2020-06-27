Mentor-on-the-Lake couple dead in suspected murder-suicide, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Mentor-on-the-Lake police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide.
According to the department, two officers responded to a home on Linden Street around 4:00 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check.
Upon arrival, they made the decision to enter the home where they found the bodies of the resident and her significant other.
Police said the woman was 51 years old and the man was 64 years old.
No other details about the case were made available.
