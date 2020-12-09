Mentor invests in cameras that alert police when stolen vehicle is spotted

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– If you live in Mentor or drive through the city, you will soon find yourself on candid camera.

The city approved a request by Mentor police for the purchase of 14 Flock Safety cameras that can scan license plates and vehicle colors and models, and compare them to a database of stolen cars and trucks.

“What it does is allow us to do is investigate crimes that occur when we get vehicle descriptions and license plates. And it also allows us to find vehicles that are entering the city or leaving the city that are stolen, as well as people with warrants,” said Cpt. Robert Valley.

When the cameras detect the plate on a stolen car or the car of a wanted person, an alert will be sent to officers within five to seven seconds.

“So if it is a stolen vehicle, they’ll get a hit that there’s a stolen vehicle, that it just passed the camera say on 306. And you can tell from there what direction it’s going and that officer can look for it or other officers can look for that vehicle. Same with somebody that passes with a warrant for their arrest,” Valley said.

The cameras will be placed strategically near heavily-traveled areas, including entrance and exits ramps to Interstate 90 and Route 2. The cameras will also be placed in Mentor’s large commercial districts, like the area around Great Lakes Mall.

Supporters said they believe the cameras can be a game changer.

“In a city as large as Mentor, a vehicle can leave a crime scene, we have very little information and many different routes it can go to leave the city and evade us. Where now we can possibly track that vehicle very quickly and solve a crime a lot faster. I mean, it’s really incredible,” Valley said.

The cameras will be installed by late January. There will a trial period, during which police and Mentor City Hall will evaluate their effectiveness. So far, the city has invested $35,000 in the program, but additional cameras could be purchased if the program proves to be successful in fighting crime.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: