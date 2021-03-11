Woman questioned after Mentor house fire

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW)– The Mentor police and fire departments are investigating a house fire that happened Wednesday morning.

A woman called Mentor dispatch shortly before noon. Police said she reported her mother called her and said she set the house on fire, then left.

Emergency crews arrived at the home on Culver Boulevard to find it engulfed in flames.

Fairport Harbor, Mentor-on-the-Lake, Wickliffe and Willoughby assisted with the blaze. One firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported and no neighboring homes were damaged.

According to police, the resident was located in Willowick and turned over to Mentor police for questioning.