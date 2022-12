MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Mentor confirmed to FOX 8 Thursday that Mentor High School was on lockdown “for precautionary purposes.”

They say Mentor police officers swept the property along with school officials.

According to the city, they’re trying to determine “the cause of the alarm which was entered into a phone.”

The city says the sweep was all clear.

The lockdown was lifted around 1:30 p.m.