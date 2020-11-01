LIVE: Mentor first responders on scene after massive tree lands on two vehicles in roadway

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Mentor police and fire are investigating after a massive tree landed on top of two vehicles in the roadway.

The incident happened near Lakeshore Blvd. and Corduroy Rd. Sunday afternoon.

Officials confirm they are on scene but aren’t releasing any other details.

Photos provided by a FOX 8 viewer show the tree also took down some powerlines.

No word on injuries at this time.

Courtesy of FOX 8 viewer

Courtesy of FOX 8 viewer

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: