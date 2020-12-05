Mentor church passing out free Christmas trees to those in need for the holiday season

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — Trinity Church in Mentor is making sure families in need are able to take part in the holiday celebration this year.

The church is giving away free Christmas trees on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers handed out free trees on Friday night as well.

The trees will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis at 9225 Johnnycake Ridge Road.

