Men’s shelter resident shot, killed on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lutheran Metropolitan Ministry of the men’s shelter at 2100 Lakeside Avenue in Cleveland issued a statement after one of its residents was shot and killed Sunday.

LMM says, Wesley Wright, 48, was killed off-site, about a half-mile away from the shelter.

“While LMM was not able to have a security presence on the streets, we are committed to providing a stable location for men experiencing homelessness to have shelter, food and support services,” they said in a statement.

LMM says they are planning a vigil this week and they will share more details about the date and time as soon as they are available.

