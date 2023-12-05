CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Hanukkah, a celebration of light over darkness, is taking on new significance amid heightened tension overseas and across the country, said Rabbi Shneur Itzinger of the Chabad Jewish Center of Chagrin Falls.

“Hanukkah celebrates the victories some 2,100 years ago of a militarily weak but spiritually strong Jewish people,” Itzinger said.

The spirit of resilience will be on display Thursday at 5 p.m. during “Menorah at the Falls” at Riverside Park in Chagrin Falls. A nine-foot tall menorah will be lit to observe the start of Hanukkah. The festivities are planned while the conflict in Israel continues.

“There are always those who seek to attack our values, our spirit. That’s why Hanukkah has a universal message,” said the Rabbi. “Hanukkah is the victory of spirit over matter, of goodness and kindness over evil, and really Hanukkah is the victory of light over darkness.”

This year, the Rabbi said festivities will include unprecedented attendance, along with activities for the family to enjoy.

“There will also be children’s activities,” he said. “We’ll have an LED light show, we’ll have Hanukkah foods, we will gather together as well in unity and recite a prayer on behalf of our brothers and sisters in Israel. We will then light the menorah.”

Security precautions will also be in place from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland and Chagrin Falls Police.

“The Chagrin Falls Police Department takes all of our events in regard to security seriously,” said Chief of Police Amber Dacek. “We want to make sure people have fun and don’t feel like they’re being watched or anything of that nature, but also that we’re doing our jobs to make sure everybody stays safe.”

Itzinger said he is happy to see the message of the Festival of Lights taking root with a greater community eager to show support.

“There are more public menorahs in the public sphere than ever before,” he said. “We are confident that the Jewish people will survive. We will persevere. Just as we’ve been lighting the menorah uninterrupted for the past 2,000 years, we will still be here in 2,000 years and still lighting our menorah.”