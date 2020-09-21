Menchie’s closing all Northeast Ohio frozen yogurt shops permanently

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Frozen yogurt fans are going to have fewer options these days as Menchie’s announced plans to close all Northeast Ohio and Erie, Pennsylvania, locations permanently.
In a Facebook post, the company explained the hard decision was made due to effects from the coronavirus pandemic.
The sweet treat chain has locations in Avon, Westlake, Cleveland, Brooklyn, South Euclid and more. It appears some shops are closing up as soon as today.
