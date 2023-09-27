CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two Cleveland men, who served 15 years in prison for a crime they were later found not guilty of committing, have filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the three Cleveland police officers they claim are responsible for their wrongful convictions.

After being convicted in 2006 of a drive-by shooting and attempted murder, the two men were eventually granted a new trial. In 2022, a jury found them not guilty of the charges.

In the lawsuit, Michael Sutton and Kenny Phillips allege the three officers fabricated evidence and provided false testimony.

“I feel robbed for sure, like they had all of the evidence from day one. They knew from day one that we didn’t do this,” Phillips said during a press conference Wednesday.

“We’re thankful for the freedom, but now it’s like ‘who do we hold accountable for what we’ve been through?’” Sutton added.

The federal lawsuit alleges that on the night of May 28, 2006, Officer Daniel Lentz wrongfully accused Sutton and Phillips of firing shots from their car at East 55th and Woodland, and then firing shots at Lentz when he tried to pull them over.

According to the suit, Lentz and Officer Michael Keane then arrested the two men, and later testified against them at their trial.

According to the lawsuit, Detective Carl Hartman failed to report statements from other officers at the scene, that civil attorneys maintain would have demonstrated that Sutton and Phillips were not guilty.

According to civil attorney Sarah Gelsomino, “these officers so boldly got on the stand and told lies, complete lies. There was no basis in the truth.”

While directly addressing the conduct of the officers, Sutton said, “you never, not once, listened to us. I thought when you go to court, I thought the playing field would be even, but we went in there, we were already at a disadvantage and it was due to police misconduct.”

Sutton was facing 46 years in prison and Phillips was facing 92 years.

They were starting to lose hope that they would ever get out until Phillips received a letter in prison from former Cleveland police officer and convicted rapist Greg Jones, who revealed that he knew that the three officers were lying because he was at the scene on the night of the drive-by shooting.

“I was shocked. When it came through my mail, I was like ‘this can’t be true.’ I showed it to my [cellmate] and everything, and he was like, ‘man, do you know what this is?’ I was like ‘what?’ He said, ‘this is your freedom,'” said Phillips.

The federal lawsuit also accuses the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office of withholding evidence and statements that civil attorneys say proved that the two men were innocent.

While pointing out that individual prosecutors have absolute immunity in such cases, civil attorneys accused the prosecutor’s office of a long-standing policy of withholding exculpatory evidence from people accused of crimes.

“That type of behavior by the prosecutors is not only unethical and illegal, but it puts people away for crimes that they never committed,” Sarah Gelsomino told reporters.

In response, Lexi Bauer, communications manager for the prosecutor’s office, issued the following statement:

“The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office does not have a policy of withholding evidence. In fact, since 2009, our office has provided open discovery on all criminal cases. Our office did this prior to the Criminal Rule 16 amendment that required open discovery, which became effective on July 1, 2010. We were one of the first counties in Ohio to do so. In addition, this office pioneered an electronic process for open discovery utilizing a web-based system. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office has prosecuted more than 200,000 cases since the Sutton and Phillips case was tried in 2006. With so few cases overturned, it is abundantly clear that the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office operates in an exemplary manner in the prosecution of criminal cases. Due to pending litigation, we decline to comment further.”

Sutton now has a four-month-old daughter. He said Phillips and he are trying to make up for the time they lost, but they believe the three officers must be held accountable.

“You all put us in prison. I feel like they should go to prison, they should feel what it feels like,” said Sutton.

Sutton and Phillips have also filed a lawsuit against the State of Ohio in the court of claims, seeking compensation for each year that they spent in prison.