CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police say two men in a car were pulling out of a driveway when they were shot.

Officers responded to 489 East 149th on February 9 around 9 p.m.

Police say they found a car crashed into a house with one man lying on the ground and another man on a porch.

Police believe the men were shot while they were backing out of the driveway.

Police say one of the men died weeks later on February 21st. The other man was shot in the leg.

Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.