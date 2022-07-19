AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced Tuesday that two men charged in connection to a deadly home invasion have been sentenced.

Jimmy Foster, 28 of Akron, and Martino Livingston, 35 of Akron, have learned how long they’ll spend in prison for the June 2019 shooting.

Four people were shot inside a home on Rowe St. One of those people was killed.

Livingston was suspected in the case but wasn’t arrested until August of 2020. Investigators say Foster and Livingston were among five people who went to the home with the intent to rob the people who lived there. Investigators say Marquiz Felder, Lavontae Poole and Zaveon Carter went inside the home and started shooting while Livingston and Foster waited outside.

Marquis Felder

Lavontae Poole

Zaveon Carter

Martino Livingston

Jimmy Foster

34-year-old Brandon Varner was shot eight times and killed. Another person was shot 8 times and survived. A 12-year-old was also among the shooting victims.

Livingston pleaded guilty to complicity to robbery and obstructing justice. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced him to 5 to 7.5 years in prison.

Foster pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary with a gun specification and obstructing justice.

He was sentenced to 7 to 10 years in prison.

Felder, Poole and Carter are all serving life sentences for their role in the deadly shooting.