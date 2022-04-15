CLEVELAND (WJW) — The two suspects accused of taking a woman from the RTA station and allegedly attempting to traffick her are set to be arraigned in court on Friday morning.

Sean Simpkins, 39, is charged with six counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault, two counts of abduction and one count of trafficking, among other charges.

David McCord, 43, faces four counts of kidnapping and one count each of abduction, trafficking and attempting compelling prostitution, among other charges.

Employees at the Detroit Avenue RTA station on April 3 reportedly saw a woman being assaulted and then dragged into a vehicle around 3 p.m., police said.

Police found the men shortly after with help from the RTA and took them into custody.

The young victim was also able to somehow escape, especially after learning what the men might have been planning to do with her.

“There are indications at this point that, yes, there was an element of human trafficking going on. That was one of the purposes to get this woman in the vehicle with them,” said Cuyahoga County Assistant Prosecutor Megan Helton.

Prosecutors are asking anyone with information about the men or other potential victims to call the Human Trafficking Task Force at 216-443-6085.