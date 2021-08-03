YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Eighteen of the 20 men arrested by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

They were arrested during a sting this weekend.

Officers say the men were looking to have sex with who they thought were underage children.

Each suspect was held on a $9,000 bond.

Those who made bail will have a preliminary hearing in mid-September. Everyone else is expected to appear in court Friday.

Two other suspects will have their first court appearance in Sebring Thursday.

James Smiley, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Matthew Davis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Roy Brock, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Brian Evans, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Miguel Felipe, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Donald Griffin, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Dakota Hoffaker, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Richard McElmore, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Andrei Makarov, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Daryll Mclendon, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Brian Rogers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Ruben Saucedo, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Gary Seevers, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Rafael Cortes, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Mark Young, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Scotty Aikens, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Brendan Beasor, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

David Collica, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Mark Reda, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Nikitas Zirounis, importuning, attempted sexual conduct with a minor

Anthony Smith, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Howard Sweitzer, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Charles Schell, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Bruce Crawford, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Daniel Evans, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Jay Kelly, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Kenneth Smart, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Patrick Adams, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Michael Boyle, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

Randall Keirns, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”

William Hebron, arrested by the Human Trafficking Task Force in Columbiana County as part of “Operation Full Court Press”