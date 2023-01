MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/WJW) — Lola Mitchell, better known as the rapper Gangsta Boo, died on New Year’s Day.

A representative for Gangsta Boo confirmed her death to WREG, FOX 8’s sister station in Memphis.

The 43-year-old’s cause of death remains unknown at this time.

The rapper was formerly a member of the seminal Memphis group Three 6 Mafia, leaving the Academy Award-winning act in the early 2000s. She appeared on Three 6 Mafia’s first five albums before going on to have a solo career.