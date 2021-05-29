Memphis Kiddie Park reopens for the unofficial start of summer

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on the park.

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – Popular family amusement park, Memphis Kiddie Park, reopens Saturday for the first time in more than a year.

The park remained closed during 2020 due to COVID-19.

They were expected to open Friday but did not open due to the weather.

According to its Facebook page, it is still a go to open today.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Park operators say Facebook is the best way to get the most current park updates.

They say they will honor 2020 coupons.

Memphis Kiddie Park has been open since 1952.