Memphis Kiddie Park reopens for the unofficial start of summer

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on the park.

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) – Popular family amusement park, Memphis Kiddie Park, reopens Saturday for the first time in more than a year.

The park remained closed during 2020 due to COVID-19.

They were expected to open Friday but did not open due to the weather.

According to its Facebook page, it is still a go to open today.

The park will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Park operators say Facebook is the best way to get the most current park updates.

They say they will honor 2020 coupons.

Memphis Kiddie Park has been open since 1952.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral