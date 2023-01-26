(WJW) — The owner of the iconic Memphis Kiddie Park has died. Russell Wintner was 70 years old.

He passed away peacefully in his Delray Beach, Florida home on Jan. 23. He is survived by his wife, Elli, and two sons.

His parents, Stuart and Lilian Wintner, opened the park 70 years ago on the day Russell was born.

He carried on his family’s legacy as owner and operator the historic park in Brooklyn, Ohio, which he ran with Elli from 2012 until his passing.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz in Cleveland Heights, which will be live streamed here.