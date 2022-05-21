BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — A Cleveland-area landmark is celebrating its 70th year in business.

Memphis Kiddie Park officially opens its gates at 10340 Memphis Avenue in Brooklyn on Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the 2022 summer season.

The 11 classic amusement park rides from the early 1950s are fully restored to look like they did right from the factory and are updated continuously by the State of Ohio Department of Ride Safety.

This includes the Little Dipper that has been recognized by the American Coaster Enthusiasts as the oldest continuously functioning steel kiddie coaster in North America.

The rides are designed for children under 50 inches tall. Children can ride all rides as soon as they can sit up by themselves.

Guests can also enjoy mini golf and concessions.

Click here for the park’s hours. Check their schedule before heading out the door; It may be update frequently.

Parking is free and there is no entrance fee. Each ride costs one $2.75 ticket. A SeasonPak of 110 Tickets $155.00. Click here for more info on ticket combo pack prices.

Birthday Party Packages start at $16 per child.

The Memphis Avenue bridge over the railroad just west of the park is closed. You’ll have to use Tiedeman Road or travel westbound on Memphis Avenue to get there.