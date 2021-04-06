Memphis Kiddie Park in Brooklyn plans to reopen in time for summer

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — After shutting down for all of 2020, the Memphis Kiddie Park in Brooklyn has announced plans to reopen soon.

This Memorial Day weekend, the amusement park is back in action, management announced Tuesday.

The family amusement park was slated to open last April, but held off in the midst of the pandemic. At the time, park leadership said that safety was their No. 1 priority.

“We have been putting smiles on faces for 68 consecutive years and, once this emergency passes, we will continue to do so,” management said in a Facebook statement last year talking about their decision to not reopen for the whole season.

Park hours for their opening weekend are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Memphis Kiddie Park, which has been around since 1952, always did plan to reopen this year but was uncertain when. All 2020 coupons will be honored for the 2021 season.

Find out more about the park, and current job openings, right here.